Reservations for the 94th annual Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Banquet are now being accepted. The event is sponsored by the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association and its executive committee.

This year’s banquet, emceed by President Quinn Maceyko, will feature Alumni Hall of Fame inductions by Vice President Gary Ebert, a memorial service conducted by Secretary-Treasurer Darlene (Ebert) Wallace, the honoring of this year’s 50-year class, scholarship presentations, an update by Interim Superintendent Steve Mazzi, and an introduction of the new superintendent, Todd Spinner.

This year’s banquet will be held on Saturday, May 25, in the cafeteria of Cardington-Lincoln High School. Doors open at 3 p.m. for social hour with dinner being served at 5 p.m. and the program/business meeting taking place at 6 p.m. Social hour with snacks will ensue after the program’s conclusion.

The Class of 1974, the 50-year class, will gather in the Lillian E. James Library at 3 p.m. All classes will be recognized during the event, but special mention going to those celebrating a milestone. Of those milestone classes, these will attending this year’s banquet: 1949, 75-year class; 1954, 70-year class; 1959, 65-year class; 1964, 60-year class; 1969, 55-year class; 1974, 50-year class; 1979, 45-year class; 1989, 35-year class; 1994, 30-year class; 1999, 25-year class; 2004, 20-year class; and 2009, 15-year class. Classes may request a classroom to gather in prior to the dinner being served.

Additionally, Maceyko Tax, owned and operated by Pirate Alumnus Lea Ann Maceyko, Class of 1981, will open its office for a local history viewing and talk from 1-3 p.m. during the day for those wanting to learn about Cardington’s past as a school district and village. Admittance is free.

This year’s meal, being prepared by Committee member Sue Klingel and others, will have lasagna, salad, bread, Texas sheet cake, coffee, lemonade and water.

Reservations can be made by calling or texting Darlene (Ebert) Wallace at 740-751-3532 or Quinn Maceyko at 419-834-3272. Admission to the dinner and program is $25 per person.

Last year, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education passed a resolution declaring the Saturday prior to Memorial Day, in accordance with the banquet, as “Evelyn Long Day” because of her dedication to the school district by being the Alumni aAssociation’s longtime treasurer for 35 years.

The members of the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association Executive Committee are President Quinn Maceyko, Class of 2018; Vice President Gary Ebert, Class of 1968; Secretary-Treasurer Darlene (Ebert) Wallace, Class of 1966; Vena (Underwood) Counts, Class of 1973; Jacke (Breckner) Meyers, Class of 1993; Sue Klingel, Class of 1979; Lindsey (Robinson) Radcliff, Class of 2006; and Dr. Julie Kenney, Class of 1991.