Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) recognized 14 senior students from client school districts for their academic success and school and community service at the annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award Program on March 12.

Three students were awarded $500 scholarships each based on their school grades, test scores, activities, and an essay detailing the positive impact of one educator on their lives. All students read their tributes aloud and introduced their “positive impact person” to the audience of over 100 people including family members and school administrators.

Winners of the $500 scholarships made possible by the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors in memory of Robert H. Whitney were awarded to Justin Gibson of Madison Local Schools, Parker Bartlett of Mount Gilead EVS, and Luke Tinnermeier of Galion City Schools.

Whitney served public education with dedication, perseverance, and enthusiasm for 60 years, including as board president of the Lexington Local Board of Education for 40 years from 1964 to 2024. On behalf of the Ohio School Boards Association Board of Trustees and the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, we honor and fondly remember Whitney, who epitomized the best in public education leadership, dedication to duty, and what it means to be a citizen-servant, and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and colleagues.

Others honored as Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award nominees included Jillian Mariotti (Northmor), Jaylin Branham (Plymouth-Shiloh), Zoe Daniels (Clear Fork Valley), Jakob Fishel (Crestline), Beau Gantz (Highland), Kendall Guegold (Lucas), Lillian Neumann (Bucyrus), Cora Palmer (Lexington), Santana Saavedra (Mansfield), Aiden Shilliday (Crestview), and Dylan Sweitzer (Pioneer CTC).

MOESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said, “These 14 students truly represent the best of the best in the region, and I want to congratulate them on their many accomplishments. I also want to thank the individuals that the students selected as their positive impact person. This is quite an honor to know that you have made a difference in these students’ lives.”

The three scholarship winners will be nominated by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to represent their county at the state Franklin B. Walter program which will take place in Columbus on April 15. Students will be notified later this month if they are selected.

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.