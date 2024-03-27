Members of the audience joined the Mount Gilead High School (MGHS) cast and alumni in singing “Happiness” from the musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” The song provided a few minutes of pure shared delight at the March 17 performance of the show.

There were 16 “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” alumni who joined the high school cast in singing “Happiness.” The reunion song took place during the intermission of the show as part of the first reunion of the MGHS Theater Department.

Travis Fox, who played Charlie Brown, said he appreciated “the opportunity to be part of the show his senior year.” He added he was glad to be part of such a great musical production.

Teachers Luane Campbell and Gail West found the history of the four productions of the show beginning with the first production in 1977. They discovered “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” was the first musical to be produced at Mount Gilead High School. Other productions of the musical followed in 1986 and 2012.

Mount Gilead Superintendent Dr. Zach Howard welcomed alumni and introduced them as they came to the stage to join the cast.

Cast and directors participating from the 2012 production were Haley Gold, Peppermint Patty; Jacob Barnhart, Shermy; Jenny Naylor, Lydia, and directors Betsy and Jim Anderson.

Cast from the 1986 production included Melinda Martin, Sally; Susan Sturdivant, Peppermint Patty; Barbara Hoffman, props and costumes; Jeffry Reid, orchestra and assistant director; and Jim Brey, who played Linus.

Cast and directors from the first production in 1977 were Vince Brown, Charlie Brown; Luane Campbell, pit orchestra; Jody Hawk, Glee Club; Jacque Tucker, Woodstock; Director Karen Galleher; and Director David Hammond.

Cast members of the 2024 production included Travis Fox as Charlie Brown, Addie Bartlett as Sally Brown, Camryn Travis played the part of Snoopy, Kate Kelty as Lucy Van Pelt, Caedmon Melvin as Linus Van Pelt and Schroeder was played by Eli Shrader. The ensemble included Violet Carrick, Kai Dillon, Lexi Fox, Jazmine Kennedy, Emma McDonald, Korben McLain, Aiden Moore, Grace Mosher and Lillie VanHoose.

Jeremy Barr directed the musical with Music Director and Conductor Anthony Taylor. The assistant director was Hillary Billups with Amy Barr for choreography and costumes. Student assistant directors were Kennedy Hall and Seth Young. Other production team members were Emma McDonald, Kate Kelty and Lexi Fox, Michael Billups, Lily Billups, Carolyn Barr and Gary Bartlett.

Vince Brown, who played Charlie Brown in 1977, noted a few differences in the production with the absence of a couple of songs and the loss of Woodstock and Peppermint Patty. All-in-all, he called it a great production and a good show.

Park Avenue teacher Mandy Rocks greeted the cast after the show and gave them enthusiastic praise.

“You were awesome,” said Rocks. “This show was so great, and it was so much fun.”

