For the second consecutive year, Morrow County Hospital has been recognized as a 2024 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital, and the only hospital recognized in Ohio.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.

“It is our obligation to provide safe, quality healthcare to the residents of Morrow County while maintaining an efficient and effective healthcare facility,” said Mike Hyek, Morrow County Hospital president. “Receiving the Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Award for consecutive years confirms the unwavering dedication of our associates and providers who are committed to providing the best possible healthcare for this community.”

“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top-performing rural hospitals.”

Now in its 14th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

Submitted by Morrow County Hospital.