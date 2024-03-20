Selover Public Library in Chesterville held its second “Officially Speaking” event on Feb. 28. Morrow County Commissioner Jon Mason joined a small group of Chesterville, Marengo, and Sparta residents to enjoy some light refreshments and to talk about himself and his role as a county commissioner.

Mason took a variety of questions from the attendees and discussed issues of interest to county residents. Topics included his farm background and experience as treasurer at Highland and Cardington school districts, the Morrow County Hospital, local and regional development, zoning and other issues. Mason noted that a successful commissioner’s mindset is to always ask, “How do we do this better?”

Selover Library will continue its monthly “Officially Speaking” events on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Future guests will include Big Walnut Fire Chief Ben Lovell on March 27, Morrow County Park Board Chairman Tim Hilborn in April, an ODNR wildlife officer, the Morrow County engineer, and others in coming months.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

All programs are free. For more details on this and other programs, and to register for those requiring it, visit the library’s web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.