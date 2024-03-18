Connor Robinson, a seventh grade student at Cardington-Lincoln Middle School, recently competed at Bowling Green University in the Northwest Ohio YMCA Swim League championships. He was a member of the 13-14 boys’ free relay team for the Marion YMCA that won first place. The team also broke the boys’ 13-14 free relay record for their age group at the Marion YMCA. Robinson also received medals for finishing second with the 200-yard medley relay team and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke. The free relay team of (l-r): coach Elsasser, Drew Leightey, Ashton Bacon, Connor Robinson, Braden Levois and coach Aaron is pictured above.