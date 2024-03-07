Gilead Christian School in Mount Gilead hosted the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce for its Feb. 20 Lunch and Learn program.

Chamber Director Kristen Thompson welcomed nine new members, including Heritage Pines LLC, Maceyko Lawn Care, The Woods Catering and Banquet Hall, The Bounce House Bunch, Little Legends Pediatrics, Simple Cleaning Solutions LLC, Bloom on Flower Farm, Molly Drayer and Hinkle Hardware.

A presentation on the Morrow County Lifewise Academy was given by Northmor Lifewise Director Kyle Abney and Highland Lifewise Director David Chovan.

Chovan explained how Lifewise Academy takes place once a week outside school grounds and during school hours. The program is funded entirely by private donations and uses many volunteers. Lifewise focuses on the central message of the Bible and the Gospel. The program’s curriculum focuses on character traits such as kindness, truthfulness, patience, and other character qualities in the Bible.

The four public school districts are all beginning a Lifewise Academy program this year. Cardington-Lincoln is just getting organized for grades 3-6. Highland began last fall and now has 227 students in the program for grades 3-8. Highland plans to launch a high school program with Lifewise soon. Mount Gilead’s program is K-5, and organizers hope to expand to the Middle school. Northmor’s Lifewise is K-12 with 179 students.

Chovan said they get much of their support from local churches and individuals. Many of their volunteers also come from local churches. To get a feel for the mission of Lifewise Academy, he recommended interested individuals watch the three-minute video at lifewiseacademy.org.

Also during the Lunch and Learn program, Tomorrow Center Community Coordinator Susie Sexton introduced the Tomorrow Center Student of the Month Jeri Keaton, who is an 11th grader. She said Keaton is a diligent worker, and she consistently works without prompting. She has a great attitude and is fair and helpful in working with other students. She is known for speaking out when she sees students who are not behaving well.

Sexton added Keaton has an excellent record of attendance, and she volunteers at school as well as for her church. She would like to initially work with infants or preschoolers. A long-term goal is to go to college for a career in information technology. Her mother is Lilly Mumaw.

GCS Counselor Jackie Lewis introduced Gilead Christian School (GCS) Student of the Month Rylen Prothman. She said Prothman, a 12th grader, treats everyone with dignity and respect. She is known for her sense of humor and willingness to serve fellow students and staff. In addition to her high school courses, Prothman is enrolled at Kent State University through the College Credit Plus program. She is a two-year member of Ohio Scholars Association and is a four-year varsity letter winner for volleyball and bowling.

Prothman is very active in the fine arts. She has been in a number of play productions in the community as well as all of the GCS plays. She has taken ballet and violin lessons for several years. She takes flying lessons and works toward a goal of earning her pilot’s license. She organized a GCS service project to provide winter clothes and food for people in Morrow County.

Prothman has been accepted to a number of universities. Her interests are in the science and engineering fields. She is exploring which college best fits her interests before making the final decision. Her parents are Dr. James and Stacey Prothman.

Thompson announced upcoming Chamber events, including a grand opening at Audrey Jane’s Place (took place March 2), ribbon cutting at Heritage Pines LLC (March 9), Lunch and Learn at Flying Horse Farms (March 19), and Saturday, March 23, is the reverse raffle fundraiser to raise money for chamber scholarships.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.