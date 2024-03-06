As of Monday, the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library now has its doors open to the public for the longest availability since before the Great Recession.

Thanks in major part to the passage of the operating levy for the institution this past November, the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library now has a sufficient amount of funding to staff the library for 50 hours per week. The new hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Director Kelsey Wicker commented, “The staff at C-LPL are excited to welcome the community into the library with our expanded hours. While we do have a wonderful digital collection of items available 24/7, it’s vital that we are physically open as much as possible to accommodate the needs of our community, when they need us. We want to ensure that the community can take advantage of the dozens of services and programs we offer, such as a notary, voter registration, research databases, free WiFi, one-on-one technology help, reservable meeting rooms, and a wide range of programming for all ages.”

For updates on upcoming events and other items at the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cardingtonlibrary.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.