Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools administrators were upbeat and enthusiastic in their reports at the Feb. 20 school board meeting.

Mount Gilead High School (MGHS) Principal Deb Clauss highlighted accomplishments of music teacher and Band Director Ross Runyan. He brought OSU Director of Bands Dr. Russ Mikkelson to MGHS as part of the Opus 88 Initiative. It is a program where the OSU Department of Music is connecting with Buckeyes, engaging with communities, and sharing in the joy of music through each of Ohio’s 88 counties. MGHS was chosen to be part of this program representing Morrow County thanks to the high school’s outstanding music department and Runyan.

Clauss also reported on vocal and instrumental music students who were able to compete at the OMEA Solo and Ensemble contests at Mansfield. Twenty-five students competed, receiving eight Superior, 11 Excellent, and one Good ratings.

MGHS will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” March 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and March 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Park Avenue Elementary Principal Ally Schleichert announced the performance of the school’s musical “Finding Nemo” will be May 9 at 6 p.m. A planetarium learning experience will be coming to Park Avenue in the next few weeks, and “Lunch with a Loved One” (parents and grandparents) will be March 14 and 15.

Middle School Principal Clay Grube gave a report on the annual reward trip to Snow Trails as part of the Positive Behavioral Intervention Support (PBIS) rewards. A zoo trip to the Columbus Zoo is coming this spring and will be paid for by grant funds.

Student Services Director Molly Clapper encouraged board members to watch the video of eighth grade boys basketball team online and praised the special education and services team she works with in speech therapy, occupational therapy, and the school psychologist. She also talked about preschool trips to the Little Buckeye Museum, Eco Center and Columbus Zoo.

Superintendent Dr. Zach Howard was pleased with the progress on the stadium building project, which began Feb. 5.

Howard praised the digital media class directed by Tom Lewis for their videos and work on the district’s social media sites.

In other board business:

• The board approved a donation of $1,000 from Dr. James Rutherford on behalf of his Mount Gilead Class of 1960 for books for Park Avenue Elementary students. Clapper commented that Rutherford is passionate about encouraging early literacy for children. A donation of $243 to the middle school cafeteria for student debt was also approved by the board.

• The resignation of Tyler Butler, Park Avenue Elementary physical education teacher, was approved by the board, effective Feb. 9. Full-time custodian Gary Westbrook resigned, effective Feb.

• Jody Timmer was approved to serve on the PBIS team at Park Avenue.

• The board approved the treasurer to enter into a contract with Industrial Appraisal for an updated onsite appraisal and inventory in the amount of $6,500.

• The board approved the disposal of outdated Chromebooks to be recycled.

• Supplemental contracts were approved for spring sports with Joe Ruhl as spring faculty manager, along with high school baseball, softball and track coaches.

• Substitute teachers approved for the 2023-2024 school year are Michael Billups and Caroline Duty.

• The board approved the “True up” contract for fiscal year 2024 between Mid-Ohio ESC and Mount Gilead EVS. The difference in the FY24 True-up amount of $68,855 and estimate amount of $37,175 is due to one added unit of talented and gifted and itinerant preschool seats, which are paid for by grant funds.

• Kenny Hollingsworth reported for Music Boosters that the band uniforms are ordered and should be in this summer. A donated trailer is being detailed and retrofitted for instruments.

The next MGEVS school board meeting will be Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.