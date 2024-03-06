On Wednesday, Feb. 28, current Olentangy Berlin High School Principal Todd Spinner was officially voted in to become Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools’ next superintendent. He will replace Interim Superintendent Steve Mazzi on Aug. 1.

Spinner began his educator career as a high school English teacher for Dublin City Schools before leaving to become an assistant principal at Harding High School in Marion, Ohio, and Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio. In 2006, he departed for Westerville City Schools to become the principal of Westerville Central High School where he served in that post for 11 years.

For the past seven years, Spinner has been the principal of Olentangy Berlin High School where he opened up the building in 2017.

His college education includes a bachelor’s degree in English education from Ohio Dominican University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Ohio State University.

After the announcement, Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education President Matt Clinger stated, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Spinner to Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools. His background, passion for supporting students and staff, and his belief in honoring the history of our community were all strong indicators in his ability to effectively serve as our next superintendent. We believe in Mr. Spinner’s ability to move the needle and look forward to his leadership of Cardington-Lincoln.”

Spinner commented, “It will be a highlight of my career to serve as the next superintendent of Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools. Cardington is clearly a special place, steeped in pride, rich tradition, and history. My goal is to build on that solid foundation and constantly add to the culture and climate so we can continue to move Cardington-Lincoln forward.”

A transition will take place over the coming months.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.