The Mount Gilead boys were edged on the road in their Tuesday night sectional basketball game at Northmor by a 65-61 margin.

Competing in the Division III tournament, the Indians played their higher-seeded opponents closely the entire way. They trailed 19-16 after eight minutes of play and the score was 32-29 at the half. North Union was up 49-45 by the end of the third quarter and was able to maintain that four-point lead to finish on top.

The Indians got five three-pointers and 17 points from Hayden Somerlot. Rowan Fitzpatrick connected three times from deep and added 15, while Gage Baker contributed 14.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington saw their season end in the Division III sectional boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Hosting Horizon Science Academy, the Pirates (15-8) were edged by a 71-69 margin.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ basketball team was topped by Bishop Ready in their Division II boys’ basketball tournament opener on Tuesday night.

The visiting Scots (2-21) were defeated by a 66-41 margin in the sectional contest.

