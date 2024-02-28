Morrow County Republicans celebrated Presidents Day with its Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 19 at Mount Gilead High School.

Emcee Dennis Richardson welcomed local Republicans and local officials along with state candidates. The local Republican Party has much to celebrate with all the county elected officials being members of the Republican Party.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pastor Chris Plough, who also gave the invocation and benediction. Richardson introduced local candidates running in the commissioner, prosecutor and recorder races as well as those candidates running unopposed.

Republican Committee Chairman Dan Osborne introduced local elected officials.

Central Committee member Brenda Harden said the real hit of the evening was the entertainment provided by the Mount Gilead High School Show Choir with a preview of the upcoming musical “You’re a good man Charlie Brown.” The musical will take place March 15-17.

Closing remarks were offered by Richardson, Osborne, and Republican Women President Tami Lilly.

The program committee thanked Matt Carwell for catering the event.

Members of the program committee include Hollis Howland, Chris Sherbourne, Craig Nelson, Richardson, Vicky Smith, Osborne, Lilly and Brenda Harden.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.