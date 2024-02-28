MARION — It has been more than 218 years since Ohio residents have experienced an eclipse of the sun of the totality and duration which will occur on April 8. “Tecumseh’s Eclipse” on June 16, 1806, was a major event – both culturally and astronomically — as will the total eclipse be that is just six weeks away.

“In an effort to discredit the great Shawnee leader’s almost mythical powers amongst his followers, General William Henry Harrison challenged him to cause the sun to stand still or the moon to alter its course,’” said Randy Winland of the Marion County Historical Society. “Little did he know, at that time, that a total solar eclipse was soon to occur.”

According to Winland, Tecumseh’s brother, known as “The Prophet,” made a prediction in response to Harrison’s challenge. He said that in 50 days the sun would shine, but not be seen, and “the birds will roost and the night creatures will awaken and stir.” His prediction was fulfilled when a long solar eclipse later occurred.

The Marion County Historical Society and Marion Public Library are collaborating to offer a free, educational program, “Darkness at Midday over the Ohio Country: Not Since Tecumseh,” on March 13 at Tri-Rivers Career Center to share the relevant history of the Tecumseh Eclipse which will help local residents prepare for what they will experience on April 8 when Marion County will be in the eclipse’s path of totality.

The featured speaker will be Ohio University astronomy instructor Thomas J. O’Grady, who will share details of the 1806 event, along with the dynamics that cause these unique celestial phenomena.

“Insights into these events that have historically struck fear and awe in early people and resulted in the construction of enormous earthworks to assist in predicting such events,” said O’Grady, who has traveled extensively to observe eight solar eclipses for his research. He will provide insightful information on previous eclipses, as well as the one that will occur on April 8, and how such events can now be predicted with accuracy.

The coming eclipse will be visible from anywhere in Marion County for a duration of three minutes and 35 seconds, beginning at 3:11 p.m. The eclipse will be a once-in-a-lifetime event; the next such significant eclipse will be in 2444.

The March 13 program is a joint effort of the Marion County Historical Society and the Marion Public Library, with support from the Ohio Humanities Council and Marion Community Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Tri-Rivers Career Center auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. The first 300 guests will receive a complimentary pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Additional information is available by calling the Marion County Historical Society at 740-387-4255 or Marion Public Library at 740-387-0992.

