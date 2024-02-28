This letter will serve as an endorsement of Andrew Wick for Morrow County prosecutor. My name is Frank Hickman, and my wife and I make our home in Westfield Township. My endorsement of Mr. Wick is based on his depth of work, his prosecutorial record of success in the courtroom, and his conservative approach to the law.

During the last eight years, I have had the opportunity to get to know Andy Wick and his family. I have found that Andy exhibits strong, conservative values regarding family, community and country. Professionally, Andy has practiced law for 13 years, and he has managed over 1,000 cases involving criminal, domestic, civil, juvenile, probate and real estate. He has practiced in 24 courts in 14 different counties and argued in front of the 5th District Court of Appeals.

Mr. Wick had been previously certified by the Ohio Supreme Court to oversee death penalty defense since 2014 (just 1% of Ohio attorneys have this certification). He had to relinquish that designation to serve in prosecutorial positions. He has experience in the prosecutor’s office of several counties, also as a defense attorney, and as an attorney for crime victims.

As you may know, Andy was a strong contender in his bid for county prosecutor back in March of 2020. What you may not know is that since that time, he has gone on to further strengthen his qualifications for the Morrow County prosecutor position through the following:

• Successfully serving in county prosecutor offices of both Richland and Licking counties;

• Serving as magistrate in domestic relations court in Richland County;

• Tried 21 felony counts with guilty verdicts on 19 of these counts — a 90-plus% success rate;

• Overall, Andy has successfully prosecuted over 100 cases including sex crimes against children, serious drug crimes and violent crimes.

Based on who he is, what he has accomplished, and what he can provide to our county, our vote goes to Andrew Wick. I strongly encourage you to consider doing the same.

Frank Hickman II

Westfield Township