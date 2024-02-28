Ohio will play a pivotal role in determining which party holds the majority in the United States Senate next year. It is important that we send a candidate with proven conservative credentials to Washington who has a track record of getting things done to improve the lives of all Ohioans.

Matt Dolan is a principled conservative who not only talks about limited government; he practices it every day. From authoring the most conservative budget in state history, to expanding school choice, cutting taxes and funding our police, Matt Dolan has personified what it means to be a true conservative. That’s why he’s earned my endorsement and vote in the Republican primary.

Ohio’s primary election is March 19 and early voting has already begun. I urge Morrow County Republicans to get out and support Matt Dolan for U.S. Senate.

Tom Whiston

Mount Gilead