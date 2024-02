The 23rd Mount Gilead Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Saturday, Feb. 10.

There was a reception at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room, and the ceremony took place in between the JV and varsity basketball game against Cardington-Lincoln.

The following individuals and teams were inducted into the Class of 2024: Xavier Harris (2015 graduate), Kolby Snyder (2012 graduate) and the 1977-1978 girls basketball team.

Submitted by Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools.