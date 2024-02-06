Staff Report

Cardington traveled to Lucas on Monday and picked up a 50-17 decision in girls’ basketball.

The Lady Pirates held their opponents to single-digit scoring in each of the game’s four quarters. They jumped out to a 12-1 lead after one quarter and increased that to a 32-5 advantage by halftime. The score would be 45-8 by the end of the third quarter, as Cardington rolled in the non-conference match-up.

Abigail Hardwick paced the Pirates with 14 points. Celia Hall added nine.

