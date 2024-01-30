Staff Report

The Cardington boys’ basketball team rode a fast start to a non-league win against Horizon Science Academy Monday night. The final score was 67-62.

The Pirates jumped out to a 24-12 lead in the first quarter. While Horizon was able to get within a 38-32 margin at the half and then cut the Cardington lead to five at 53-48 by the end of the third quarter, the home team was able to pick up the decision.

Warren Garrison tallied 30 points to lead the Pirates in the win.

