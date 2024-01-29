Both Highland wrestling teams competed at New Lexington over the weekend, with the boys wrestling Saturday and the girls taking the mats on Sunday.

The boys’ team finished sixth with 202 points. There were 31 teams in the meet.

Brady Byler claimed an individual title at 106 pounds. He beat Griffin Dunbar of Granville by a 6-3 count in the finals. Cael Gilmore added a title at 144 pounds. He finished his tournament with a 14-7 win over Treven Angus of Northridge. Kasey Clark also reached the finals, but placed second at 126 pounds.

Konner Blaney finished third at 113 pounds, while Ethan Taylor was fifth at 215 pounds and Remington Baker took eighth at 157.

Brendan Lester won twice at 120 pounds Damian Rollison added one win at 138, as did Hunter Taylor at 190 and Clai Mitchell at 285.

The Lady Scots finished seventh in their meet. Two girls placed in the top four for the team, as Brianna Tuggle was third at 125 pounds and Emma Bolton claimed the same place at 190.

Iliana Men-Hartley took fifth at 120 pounds and Chloe Perdas was fifth at 155, while Mia Arick was sixth at 140 and Caitlyn Moody took sixth at 145.

At 115 pounds, Kayla Mendez won one match.

Sally George Invitational

Northmor finished sixth over the weekend at the Sally George Invitational, totaling 124 points in the 21-team meet.

The Golden Knights finished with two individual champions in Cowin Becker and Carson Campbell. Becker won at 132 pounds, edging Drew Matthews of Liberty Center by a 3-2 margin in the championship round. Campbell took first at 157 after defeating Preston Tirey of Ready 6-2 in the finals.

Two more Northmor wrestlers placed second. Brady Carr was second at 113, as was Ethan Amens at 120 pounds. Both Carter Thomas (106) and Arius Swaim (144) placed fifth in the meet.

Mount Gilead took 20th place with 18 points. Rocco Castricone picked up two wins for the Indians at 106 pounds, as did Tyler Harr at 113 and Gabe Simpson at 157. Hunter Meimer won once at 215 pounds.

