On Friday, Highland Student Council will sponsor Winter Homecoming 2024 activities. The homecoming ceremony will take place directly after the boys JV basketball game against Shelby. The Homecoming Court includes freshmen attendants Ava Williams and Kane Stover, sophomores Kylee Beal and Rhett Russell, and juniors Faith Gantz and Darrian Rollison. Queen candidates are Megan Decker, Kaymi Lewis and Morgan Snider. King candidates are Dane Nauman, Manny Parsley and Aron West. Pictured, left to right, are (top row) Rollison, Nauman, West, Parsley and Russell; Bottom row: Stover, Gantz, Decker, Lewis, Snider, Beal and Williams.