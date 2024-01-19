Staff Report

The Highland boys’ basketball team fell to visiting Pleasant on Thursday by a 67-52 margin.

A rough second quarter hurt the Scots in the game. After jumping out to a 20-15 lead after eight minutes of play, Highland was outscored 24-6 in the second period to find themselves in a 39-26 hole. They would get back to within a 10-point margin at 54-44 by the end of the third quarter, but would not be able to catch up to their MOAC opponents.

Toby Rogers led the Scot effort with 20 points, while Jace Brooks added eight.

