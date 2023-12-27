Seniors from Marengo, Cardington, and Mount Gilead came together to enjoy lunch and a Christmas party at Seniors on Center Dec. 15.

Also known as the “Lunch Bunch,” the group of 24 seniors chatted and listened to Christmas music played by pianist Sherri Naysmith. The center served a lunch of ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin pie, while each senior received a box of candy.

Activities coordinator Terri Conner led the group in making a table centerpiece with candy canes, poinsettias, and various silk flowers.

Seniors on Center board member Linda Ruehrmund said the Lunch Bunch began with a group from Cardington and later decided to meet in Mount Gilead. The group welcomes seniors from all around the county. They meet every month on the third Friday at 12 p.m. for lunch at Seniors on Center.

Director of Seniors on Center David Keefer said the Lunch Bunch is only one of many regularly scheduled senior activities at the center. A popular event for years is Music Mondays, which begins with a meal at 5 p.m., followed by a music program at 6 p.m. Music groups next month include Kickin’ Grass on Jan. 8 and Country Travelers on Jan. 22, Karaoke night on Jan. 29, and some months offer an Open Mic.

Sassy Seniors Exercise group meets with the leadership of Cindy Fidler on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. It is low impact exercise group with the goal of increasing energy levels and maintaining good health. Free weights, balls, and bands are provided for use in some exercises.

Cash Bingo is held on Tuesdays at 12 p.m. with a cost of $5 to play. There will be a White Elephant Bingo Jan. 30. Many seniors have lunch at 11:30 a.m., preceding Bingo. Several seniors play Euchre on Thursdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at noon with lunch at the center for those who wish to make a reservation.

A Bible study group with Ruehrmund will be held Friday, Jan. 12, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bible study is held the second Friday of each month. Book Club will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. The January book the group is reading is “The Prayer Box” by Lisa Wingate. Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month.

Several services are offered through Seniors on Center. They include home delivered meals, legal aid, Medicare information, transportation to appointments, shopping and banking, phone and computer training, hearing tests and more. Hot meals are served weekdays at the center at 11:30 a.m. There is auggested donation of $3.

For more information about activities, events, and services of Seniors on Center, call 419-946-4191 or see the Morrow County Services for Older Citizens website at www.seniorsoncenter.org. Seniors on Center is located at 41 W. Center St. in Mount Gilead.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.