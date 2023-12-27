Selover Public Library in Chesterville will have new expanded hours beginning Jan. 2. The library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The library will continue to be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“We look forward to being able to better serve the community with these expanded hours,” said Director Martha Wall. “It will also allow us to expand the programs we offer during our additional hours of operation.”

The library will be offering some new programs and continuing familiar ones as well. Some of the programs offered in January for adults are the Selover Shelfies Book Club on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., Bingo for Books on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., Officially Speaking on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., and a gardening class with the Extension Office on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

For children, Story Time is held each Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Selover Library and on Jan. 8 and 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Highland Elementary School Library. For homeschoolers, Physics Phun is Jan. 12 at 1 p.m., and Homeschool Book Club is Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. (registration required). Robotics Level 1 for ages 10-14 is a series of classes that begins Jan. 9 (registration required).

For ages 10 through adult, there will be a craft class on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. (registration required), and Chess Club will meet Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. Drop-in computer training is available on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. for teens through adults.

All programs are free. For more details on programs and to register for those requiring it, visit the web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.