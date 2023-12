While Highland’s girls’ bowling team lost its first match by a 1702-1446 margin to visiting East Knox, they did set a new record.

The Scots, who only had four players, got a new school record from Elyssa Reigles, who bowled a 445 series. She also had a personal best game of 245 on the day.

The boys’ team lost by a 2184-1517 margin. Highland’s best game came from Isaiah Watson, who rolled 218.

