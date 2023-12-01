Staff Report

Cardington fell to 0-3 on the year after losing a road non-conference game against Jonathan Alder.

In their 43-27 loss, the Pirates found themselves in an 8-1 hole after the first quarter. Alder would then lead 19-12 at the half and 35-22 through three periods.

Both Abigail Hardwick and Kinstin Henthorn finished with five points in the game.

Highland Scots

Highland played strong defense against visiting Pleasant, but struggled offensively in losing by a 33-23 margin.

The Lady Scots were held to two points in the opening period and trailed by a 6-2 margin. The score was still close at 14-9 at the half, but Pleasant opened up some breathing room by taking an 11-5 edge in the third. While Highland outscored their guests 9-8 in the fourth quarter, they would not be able to close the gap.

MaKaylee Merckling led the Scots with seven points.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS