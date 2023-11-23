After suffering a stinging defeat in 2022 by 21 votes, the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library Board of Trustees was determined to get its ballot measure passed this fall. It was overwhelmingly approved by voters of the Cardington-Lincoln Local School District by 206 votes on Nov. 7.

The library has faced financial difficulties since the turn of the millennium and was receiving a similar amount of state funds this year as it did in 2001. Now, with some local tax dollars, the institution looks to stave off deficit spending, keep and expand its staff, increase its current programming, and open up for more hours to make its resources available to patrons.

In speaking about the passage of the library levy, Director Lisa Murray stated, “We are in a position to create long-term financial stability for our library with a balanced budget that provides access to quality collections and services and a maintenance schedule that will lower operating costs and keep our library running for decades to come.”

One of the most needed positions the public library can fill now is the job of full-time custodian. This opening has not been filled for almost one year, but several maintenance projects are waiting on hand for the person who will be hired for the position in the future.

Additionally, the library will be going through a strategic planning process next year to begin a renewed focus on the proposed expansion of programming and services. A main target will be continuing to provide circulation and visits to the village of Fulton and the surrounding townships, which began this year after purchasing a mobile van with grant funds. The library will look to create a more long-term solution to its Fulton patrons.

Another occupation that will be filled is an assistant to youth library services to ensure “making critical investments in our youth so that every young person in our community has access to the tools, training, and resources to give them the best shot at success,” said Murray.

Finally, alongside with the maintenance projects, the library will evaluate and reorganize its facility space to help modernize the building’s use with quiet study areas, more seating for using electronic devices, and a larger space dedicated to its teenage patrons.

President of the Library Board of Trustees Monty Maceyko expressed gratitude by saying, “I want to thank the voters and community members for voting yes to ensure the financial stability of the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library. The library staff and board is looking forward to providing our patrons with excellent library service for the years ahead.”

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.