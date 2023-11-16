On Friday, Oct. 27, over 350 Morrow County ninth graders attended the second annual MoCo Career Expo. Students from Cardington, Gilead Christian, Highland, homeschool, Mt. Gilead, and Northmor were in attendance. The event was held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds and Gilead Christian School/Gilead Friends Church.

The MoCo Career Expo is a free, hands-on career exploration event connecting students with opportunities to experience careers in the In-Demand fields of Healthcare, Agriculture, Skilled Trades, Technology, and Public Service. The goals of the career expo are to provide 9th graders with the opportunity to learn about careers they did not know about previously, increase awareness about careers available in Morrow County, encourage students to think about the pathways required to achieve their career goals, and to strengthen the business-education partnership in Morrow County.

Students were able to choose one career track out of five and experienced seven different hands-on activities that they might do if they had a career within that field. By actually experiencing an activity within a career field rather than just hearing a presentation, youth are better able to decide whether this career may or may not be a good fit for them in the future. For example, students that chose the Healthcare careers track visited the Morrow County Hospital Athletic Trainer station where they learned how to safely do a variety of stretches on themselves and others.

The Career Expo was spearheaded by the Mid-Ohio Educational Services Center Business Advisory Council Morrow County Action Team. The Morrow County Action Team comprises over 15 community partners led by Amy Wood, Director of Special Projects at MOESC, Angela Powell, Development Coordinator for the Morrow County Commissioners, and Amanda Staley, Youth Educator at Morrow County OSU Extension.

In total, the event had over 50 organizations involved in a variety of ways including volunteering, presenting, and sponsoring. The presenter/volunteer lunch was sponsored by Morrow County Cattlemen’s Association, Morrow County Pork Producers, and Morrow County Dairy Association. The student lunch was sponsored by Lubrication Specialities, Inc., OH Pizza and Prime, and Pizzaburg.

Submitted by the Morrow County Development Office.