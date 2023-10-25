Dr. Robin Rayfield, director of the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association, speaks to members of the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association on Oct. 2.

Dr. Robin Rayfield, director of the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association, was the speaker when the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association held its quarterly luncheon on Oct. 2 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead.

Rayfield reported on ORTA’s efforts to bring changes to the controversial methods used by the pension fund investors employed by the State Teachers Retirement System. These efforts have included the commissioning of a forensic audit, meeting with elected officials, and establishing a Pension Defense Fund.

ORTA’s goals include increasing membership, reducing the number of years required for full retirement benefits, and electing STRS board members who support transparency in the system’s investments. Legislative goals include increasing the rate employers pay into STRS, pursuing fairer STRS board representation, and an income tax exemption for retirees.

Rayfield assured members that changes are happening and urged their continued support.

During the business meeting conducted by Linda Ruehrmund, president, she welcomed guests Carol Bush, Carolyn Poorman and Sara Cogsil. Committees were formed to review the association’s by-laws and to plan a retirement seminar. Members were urged to invite retired teachers from surrounding countries to MCRTA meetings as several groups have disbanded.

Announcements included the Dec. 4 Christmas luncheon will take place at noon at Trinity UM Church. The luncheon will include a Remembrance Ceremony and an auction of crafts and baked items to benefit the Teacher Grant Fund.

