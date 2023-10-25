”Proud to be an American” was the theme of the Morrow County Republican Party’s 43rd Century Club Appreciation Banquet held Oct. 12 at the Cardinal Center in Marengo. The keynote speaker was Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Morrow County Republican Party Chairman Dan Osborne introduced Yost, who said he supports police and is for law and order. He wants to see justice done in the state, and he will stand up for the rule of law.

Yost also spoke about the importance of getting out to vote. He explained the importance of Issues 1 and 2, and he recommended voting “No” on both issues.

Master of ceremonies for the event was Tim Sharrock. AMVETS Post 87 gave the presentation of colors. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Retired Col. Jennifer Kimmey, U.S. Army, who also gave the prayer. Ann Artrip sang the national anthem.

Sharrock presented the finance report for the party, and Osborne introduced special guests and county officials. Sharrock then recognized new members of the Century Club, as well as silver and gold “Elephants” and “Early Birds.”

Artrip provided special music at the end of the dinner, singing “America (My country ‘Tis of Thee).” She later commented, “It was an honor to hear Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speak. I’ve had a great deal of admiration for him due to the work he has done to fight human trafficking in Ohio.”

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.