The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education discussed a change to the school calendar associated with the upcoming solar eclipse during its Oct. 9 meeting.

Superintendent Steve Mazzi informed the board of discussions he has had with local and county authorities in regards to the solar eclipse that will take place on April 8, 2024. Many local agencies, safety councils, governments, as well as schools and their superintendents have been meeting in preparation for the influx of visitors expected in area, which will be a good place to view the eclipse.

“One way to describe the impact of this is like the crowd of people who come in to watch Red,White, & Boom,” Mazzi described. “The people who are interested in this are much like storm chasers. We can be looking at upwards of hundreds of thousands of new visitors across the area. It just depends.

“Campgrounds and hotels in the area are already filling up with visitors, and farms in the area are beginning to allow for tent camping on their land also.”

Mazzi stated that many surrounding districts in Marion, Morrow, and Franklin counties have made the decision to close based upon multifaceted issues. Mazzi then suggested that Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools close as well and use the day as a professional development day instead.

Mazzi added he has met with other school superintendents in Morrow County who have the same plan in place for their districts as well. Mazzi then said he will have a formal request in place for the board by the November board meeting.

Also during his report to the board, Mazzi spoke briefly about the recently released State of Ohio Report Card, and the district’s plan to present the results to the board before moving on.

“We will be doing a full presentation at the December board meeting to show you a little bit more about all of our buildings and just the report card in general,” Mazzi said.

