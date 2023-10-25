During Cardington-Lincoln High School’s 77th Homecoming on Oct. 13, Jason Bockbrader was named king, while Kayla Hughes was crowned queen. Courtesy | Valerie Mories

Cardington-Lincoln High School conducted its 77th Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 13, under the direction of Spirit Club Advisor Kirsten Ebert. The freshman, sophomore, and junior attendants for the ceremony were Dezzeray Mooney escorted by David Ireland, Haylee Stainer escorted by Brennan Marks, and Rylee Donkin escorted by AJ Brehm.

Jason Bockbrader was crowned homecoming king, while Kayla Hughes was bestowed with the honor of homecoming queen. The runners-up for king were Zane Everly and Lane Hughes. Abby Ufferman and Autumn Holt were the runners-up for queen.

Hughes is the daughter of Mary Hughes. She is a cheerleader and plays in the school band. She is also vice president of the senior class and vice president of the FFA chapter. She is a member of NHS, drama club, yearbook and 4-H. Hughes has been awarded the reserve high-point FFA member and received her varsity letters. Her hobbies include reading and going to the Cardington Cafe.

Bockbrader is the son of Brent and Tolly Bockbrader. He is active in golf, basketball, track, band, !mprov, FFA, drama club and National Honor Society. He has received his academic letter, athletic letters for several sports, band letter, and has been recognized with a 4-H project at the state fair. His hobbies include disc golf and listening and playing music.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.