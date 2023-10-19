Parents hear all the time that it’s important to read to kids. But have parents ever wondered why? Is there a correct way, amount, or type of book to read? Worry not! The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library’s Little Pirate Reader program can help. Getting started is as simple as sitting down to read with one’s child.

“Just exposure to words is the single most important thing you can do to help build the language pathways in your child’s brain,” said Dr. Laura Phillips, senior director of the Learning and Development Center at the Child Mind Institute. “Reading and exposure to words helps kids maximize their language and cognitive capacity.”

In the first five years, children are rapidly acquiring language, more so than at any other time in life.

The Little Pirate Reader program is for children ages 0-5 years old and challenges parents to read 1,000 books with their child before they start kindergarten. Children will receive a log for each 100 books read. Return each completed log to the library to receive prizes and special gifts for larger milestones. Upon completion of the program, they’ll be inducted into the Little Pirate Reader Wall of Fame.

Reading to children lays the groundwork for effective language use and literacy later in life. Books provide a wider variety of vocabulary and patterns of speech than used in everyday conversation, which expands children’s ability to make sense of and use language. Reading is also an important tool in developing empathy and emotional awareness. Children gain an appreciation for other’s feelings and perspectives while learning to handle their own emotions in healthy ways. Seeing characters deal with things like fear or anger shows it is normal and provides an opportunity to talk about your child’s experiences.

Reading together for just a few minutes a day is also a wonderful bonding activity. According to Phillips, this cozy time “engages neurons in the brain, which makes kids more receptive to the language and cognitive stimulation they’re getting.”

What to read depends on the child. For infants, the story is less important, and bright images and simple sentences are most appropriate. As they grow, choose books with increasing text complexity and relatable characters or content, especially topics they enjoy. This builds meaningful connections and internalizes reading as fun and rewarding. It’s important to make reading together work for you. A rigid schedule isn’t necessary. Anytime a child is engaging with language and connecting with their parents will make a difference.

For more information, contact the library at 419-864-8181 or visit the website at www.cardingtonlibrary.org. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday from 3-7 p.m., and Sat from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 128 E. Main St. in Cardington.

Submitted by the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.