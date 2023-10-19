At the Oct. 2 Mount Gilead Village Council meeting, Police Chief Adam Lakey asked council members to approve a grant to fund body cameras for the Mount Gilead Police Department.

He said there were several companies being considered for body cameras, and Motorola had the best price. The grant is for $11,000 and would cover the first year. After the first year, there will be a $5,000 charge per year. Council unanimously approved the request for Motorola body cameras with the grant.

Lakey noted how body cameras are now considered routine tools for law enforcement. He added that the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Cardington Police Department already have body cameras.

In other police business, Lakey reported Officer Jessie Brady and Officer Frank Ramos completed criminal patrol drug interdiction training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The training was offered at no cost.

Brady and Officer Michael Turner are attending crisis intervention training in Delaware. The training focuses on proper response to mental health crisis and de-escalation of situations.

There were 38 calls for service from Sept. 18-30, and 70 calls for the same period in 2022. There were 32 traffic violation charges from Sept. 18-30, with 26 charges for the same period in 2022.

Interim Fire Chief Mark Carey reported 442 incidents year to date as of Oct. 1. The department responded to 39 incidents from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1. Twenty-three incidents were in Mount Gilead, seven incidents occurred in Mount Gilead Township, three incidents in Franklin Township, three incidents in Canaan Township, and the department responded to 3 incidents for mutual aid.

Carey said there was an increase in gas leaks for the month in Mount Gilead, mainly due to the fiber optic boring going on in the village. The ladder truck is expected to be completed Nov. 1, and the rescue truck is scheduled for repairs Nov. 13.

A grant application to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation was submitted for replacement of three sets of turnout gear, 11 pairs of gloves, and 11 particulate hoods for a total of $15,000.

Two department members attended the Firehouse Expo, a continuing education conference in Columbus.

In other business, council member Emily Shaffer reported for the Codes and Regulations Committee, which is considering a resolution on whether golf carts should be on streets. It was noted that having golf carts on the roadway is a safety issue, especially with three state routes going through town. The recommendation is not to license golf carts.

The committee also has a question on smoking in park areas in the village, mainly where there are playgrounds and children playing. A resolution will be drafted for another meeting.

Village Manager Derek Allen reported on winterizing the swimming pool. He said the mounting and gear on the diving boards needs to be replaced. They are the original diving boards from when the pool was built in 1981.

Allen said a second apartment building is being planned for senior housing at The Reserve on Douglas Street. He said there are two houses being built in the village: one on East Marion Street and one on North Main Street.

There was discussion that there are no more building lots remaining within the village. Council member Chris Sherbourne said he spoke with the builder who is constructing the apartments in Cardington. He said he would be glad to work with the village of Mount Gilead if properties are available.

Council member Aron Frazier said a committee is looking into high school senior banners for 2024. Council members said it would be good to cooperate on the project with the high school. The cost is around $3,500.

Fourth of July fireworks were discussed. There was general agreement that help is needed from the Morrow County Board of Commissioners and other sources since they are county fireworks. Mayor Donna Carver said she is very willing to visit donors and work on getting support for fireworks.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.