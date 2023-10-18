Highland rode a strong first half to a 2-0 sectional girls’ soccer win over visiting River Valley on Tuesday.

The Scots tallied both of their goals in the opening half of the contest, with both Amarie Morgan and Bryn Orr scoring goals for the home team. The team’s defense also played a strong game, with goalie Kayley Smith only needing to face three shots and earning saves on all of them.

Highland boys’ soccer

The Highland boys’ soccer team was eliminated from the postseason in a Monday evening sectional contest hosted by Buckeye Valley.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, but the Barons were able to muster a pair of goals in the second half to claim the decision.