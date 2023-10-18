Pictured are cast members of CLHS’ upcoming production of “Dracula.” From left to right are Kelly Moreland, Aiden Reitmire, Makayla Crockett and Aaron Howard. Courtesy | Molly Clinger Pictured are Johnny McQueen (sitting) and Jason Bockbrader (standing). Both are performing in the upcoming production of “Dracula.” Courtesy | Molly Clinger

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Drama Club Troupe #4813 is set to perform the play “Dracula” Oct. 26-28 in the Patrick J. Drouhard Auditorium. Doors open for guests at 7 p.m., and the curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m.

“Dracula” by John Mattera is based on the novel of the same name by Bram Stoker that was published in 1897 about a man taking a trip to a castle owned by a nobleman, Count Dracula, in Transylvania.

AJ Hall will star as the title character with Merek McClure playing Jonathan Harker, the man on the trip. Aaron Howard, Kelly Moreland, and Sarah Perry will be featured as members of the Westerna family: Henry, Martha, and Lucy.

Lucy Westerna is known as a young socialite and a victim of Count Dracula throughout the story. Charles (the butler) will be played by Aiden Reitmire, and the roles of vampire women star Lala Newcomer and Alaina Jones. Mina Murray, Lucy Westerna’s best friend, features Makayla Crockett. Zayden Christine will be Arthur Holmwood in the performance, and Rylee Donkin will play Dr. Seward. Van Helsing will be played by Jason Bockbrader with Renfield and Servant starring Johnny McQueen and Lala Newcomer, respectively.

The members of the set crew under the direction of Stage Manager Maddy Brook-Hobbs are Kasey Fiant, McKenzie Keifer, Alaina Jones and Gabriela Kauffman.

The high school’s art club and advanced art classes under the direction of teacher Josh Groves painted the backdrops and sets for the performance.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. For questions about tickets or the performance, contact Director Molly Clinger via phone at 419-864-2691.

“Dracula” will be produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.