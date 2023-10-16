Staff Report

Cardington picked up their second straight win of the week on Thursday when the Pirates hosted Northmor and took a 3-1 decision by scores of 20-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-17.

The Pirates got 20 kills from Lily Clark and 12 from Autumn Holt, while Madison Caulkins finished with nine. Caulkins also had eight blocks, while Clark added 15 digs. Abby Ufferman tallied 42 assists and 12 digs. Rylee Donkin picked up 27 digs, Lundyn Blevins added nine digs and C.C. Hall finished with four aces.

For Northmor, Lizzie Erlsten finished with eight assists. Maddie See added five kills.

