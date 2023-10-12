Ghouls, goblins, witches, and scary monsters will be on the loose in Cardington on Saturday, Oct. 28. Friends of Cardington has an evening full of activities planned to celebrate Halloween this year.

Beginning at the Cardington Community Methodist Church, a costume parade will be led by the Cardington-Lincoln High School Marching Band, directed by John Brehm, with several families and community members following it through town and stopping at the village park where the band will play a handful of stands tunes. The route will turn right out of the church’s parking lot onto South Marion Street, take a left on West Main Street, and a left on Park Avenue before coming to a halt.

Costume judging will follow the parade in the village park with cash prizes going to the winners in each age category. Trick or Treat, set by Cardington Village Council, is slated to take place from 5-6:30 p.m. For those who do not live in the village and want to participate in Trunk or Treat, please arrive on Park Avenue in the parking area by the shelter house prior to 3:45 p.m. Please email Friends of Cardington at [email protected] to confirm participation.

There will also be cash prizes awarded to the best decorated houses within the corporation limits after the costume contest. Decorations must be up before Oct. 23 to be included in the competition.

Experience the chills and thrills of the Haunted Trail. The Cardington-Lincoln FFA Chapter and Cardington-Lincoln High School Marching Band will be putting on the annual scare at Maxwell Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7-9 p.m. Proceeds from this event will be split amongst the two groups. If weather interferes, the rain date is Saturday, Oct. 28, at the same time.

Friends of Cardington is the sponsor of these events and thanks the local fire and police departments for ensuring a safe and secure environment for the festivities.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.