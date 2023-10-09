Wednesday, Oct. 11
• Ontario at Highland, boys’ soccer, 6 p.m.
• Highland at Ontario, girls’ soccer, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
• Northmor at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
• Senedot at Gilead Christian, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Fredericktown at Cardington, football, 7 p.m.
• Highland at Clear Fork, football, 7 p.m.
• Danville at Mount Gilead, football, 7 p.m.
• Centerburg at Northmor, football, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
• MOAC cross country meet at Marion Harding, 9 a.m.
• KMAC cross country meet at Kokosing Dam, 10 a.m.
• Northside Christian at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 16
• Whitehall-Yearling at Highland, Division II sectional volleyball, 6 p.m.
• Highland at Buckeye Valley, Division II boys’ sectional soccer, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
• Northridge at Cardington, Division III sectional volleyball, 6 p.m.
• River Valley at Highland, Division II girls’ sectional soccer, 7 p.m.