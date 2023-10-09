Wednesday, Oct. 11

• Ontario at Highland, boys’ soccer, 6 p.m.

• Highland at Ontario, girls’ soccer, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

• Northmor at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

• Senedot at Gilead Christian, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Cardington, football, 7 p.m.

• Highland at Clear Fork, football, 7 p.m.

• Danville at Mount Gilead, football, 7 p.m.

• Centerburg at Northmor, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

• MOAC cross country meet at Marion Harding, 9 a.m.

• KMAC cross country meet at Kokosing Dam, 10 a.m.

• Northside Christian at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16

• Whitehall-Yearling at Highland, Division II sectional volleyball, 6 p.m.

• Highland at Buckeye Valley, Division II boys’ sectional soccer, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

• Northridge at Cardington, Division III sectional volleyball, 6 p.m.

• River Valley at Highland, Division II girls’ sectional soccer, 7 p.m.

