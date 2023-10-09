Northmor’s A.J. Bower threw three touchdown passes at Mount Gilead on Friday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Eliot Jones looks for yardage in Mount Gilead’s home game against Northmor. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Northmor rode a fast start to a 31-3 win at Mount Gilead on Friday night.

The Golden Knights put up three touchdowns in the first quarter and didn’t look back in improving to 6-2 (4-1 in KMAC play). While the Indians played much better on defense after that opening 12-minute stretch, they weren’t able to generate enough offense to get back into the contest.

“When you take care of things early in the season, you make games in October meaningful,” said Northmor head coach Scott Armrose. “I thought we executed really well tonight. You play a rivalry game — those in-county games are always tough. They’re always battled. Mount Gilead fought really hard and made it a football game in the second half. We were able to execute when we needed to. Our defense got stops when they needed them. Our offense moved the chains and made big plays when we needed to do that.

A lot of those big offensive plays came in the early going. Taking the ball first, Northmor started from their 35 and used runs of eight and 21 yards by Carson Campbell to help them get to the Indian 37. From there, quarterback A.J. Bower connected with Hunter Fulk for 15 yards and then hit Jaxson Wenger for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 after Caleb Schnuerer’s extra point.

The Indians were able to respond, though, as the running of Eliot Jones helped them move from their 47 to the Northmor 20. While their drive stalled there, Jocopo Magistri drilled a 37-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game midway through the period.

Northmor would immediately respond, though. putting together another strong drive. Campbell had two runs of 14 yards and one that went for 17 on his way to scoring on a short run to give his team a 14-3 lead.

MG coach Mike Reid noted that his team’s slow start was costly.

“We made a few mistakes there defensively,’ he said. “Didn’t get started real well defensively, but the kids settled in, adjusted and played pretty hard the rest of the game. But that start kind of set us in a hole to begin with.”

Armrose noted that his team was successful on the ground and through the air.

“We like to remain balanced,” he said. “We work really hard to be balanced. We get these 3-4 teams that pack guys inside the box and we try to take advantage over the top, which we were able to do early on.”

Mount Gilead then went three-and-out and the Golden Knights were able to block the ensuing punt to set up a 24-yard pass from Bower to Wenger to end the first quarter with Northmor in front 21-3.

“That’s two weeks in a row our special teams make a big difference,” said Armrose. “Our special teams continue to improve. It’s a big part of the football game and as we have big games throughout the season, it’s going to continue to be a big part.”

In the second quarter, Mount Gilead’s defense played better, only giving up a 50-yard touchdown pass from Bower to Bo Landin late in the period. Unfortunately for the team, they struggled to move the ball, only getting a pair of first downs on the second of three drives.

“The guys responded real well after that,” said Reid of his team’s defensive play after the first quarter. “We really couldn’t get anything done offensively, but they’re a really good football team. They came out and they executed what they were going to do. Coach Armrose has done a good job at Northmor ever since he got there. He’s got that program rolling.”

The only scoring in the second half came on a 36-yard field goal by Schnuerer early in the fourth quarter that capped a 13-play drive that ate nearly seven minutes off the clock. The Indians’ best drive of the second half brought them to the Cardington 25, as Cole Fricke hit both Logan High and Cam Vickers with passes and also added eight yards on the ground, while Mason Barnum added a nine-yard run.

However, an interception by Northmor’s Campbell ended that drive and allowed the Golden Knights to run out the clock and put the finishing touches on their win.

“We don’t sustain just long enough here or there or we don’t hit a hole just right,” said Reid of his team’s offensive struggles. “We don’t take advantage of what they defense gives us sometimes. That’s a process. We’re going to keep working on it. There’s no place I’d rather be than with these guys and trying to continue building the program.”

For Northmor, Armrose was happy to avenge a loss from last year — something that will be able to give his squad motivation for the rest of the regular season.

“We feel we have some things to prove,” he said. “We end our season with three teams that beat us last year. This was the first stop. We want to improve on what we did last year. We have some things to show these next couple teams.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS