Pictured is Mount Gilead’s Homecoming court. In the front row (l-r) are: Avery Johnson, Mikenzee Clapper, Kamry Grandstaff, Hailey Fuller, Lupita Martinez, Grace Mosher, Olivia Long and Danielle Pohlkotte. Back row: Wyatt Long, Mitchell Sayers, Kyle St. Clair, Bryan Sayers, Logan High, Quade Harris, Shane Carpenter and Cole Fricke. Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. with the football game being against Northmor. The Homecoming dance will be Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7-10 p.m. in the high school gym.

Courtesy Photo