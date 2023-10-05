Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ golf team saw its season end Wednesday at the Division III district meet hosted by Turnberry Golf Course, Pickerington.

In the meet, which only saw the top team and top individual not on a qualifying squad advance to the state meet, Northmor finished fifth with a score of 351.

Grant Bentley came close to earning that individual berth at state. The Golden Knight senior finished third overall and second out of golfers not advancing as part of the top team. His score was 76, but Delaware Christian’s Gabe Scherer shot 71 to take that individual spot.

Caiden Martinez finished in a tie for 17th with a round of 87, while Trevor Brubaker tied for 23rd by shooting 92 and Drew Hammond finished 28th with 96 shots. Also, Ryan Diehl shot 112 to finish 34th.

