Chesterville’s 46th annual Heritage Day Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 7. This family friendly event is held right in the middle of the village, and it hosts a variety of events and activities for all ages.

The free festival gets started at 10 a.m. with a scavenger hunt at Selover Library, and more than 30 vendors on the village lawn. Then the parade starting at noon features old cars, tractors, bikes, animals, walking groups and floats. Awards will be handed out for the best in the six categories.

After lunch at the Chesterville Community Church or at one of four food trucks scheduled to be in attendance, festivalgoers can enjoy live music, a self-guided tour of Chesterville, or a round of Bingo in the town hall. Be sure to save a seat if you want to stay to bid on a cake or pie in the fundraising auction where you could take home a blue ribbon winning dessert!

Stick around and share dinner with your neighbors out in the sunshine, sponsored by Chester Lodge No. 238.

Then settle in the town hall for the community’s favorite annual event, Doc Chesters Medicine Show. The cast of this “old-timely” comedy is chock full of local residents who give it their all and enjoy every minute of it! This hilarious show is not to be missed.

The Chesterville Heritage Day Festival takes place at the intersections of state routes 95 and 314. Events run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are free and open to all. Parking is available one block north in the old Highland North Elementary School grounds.

For more information, visit the Chesterville Heritage Day Festival Facebook page.

Submitted by Chesterville Village Council member Beverly Moser.