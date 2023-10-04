Today

Bingo For Books! at Selover Library from 6-7:30 p.m.

Join the library downstairs for a chance to win free books! Coffee, tea, water, and snacks will be served.

Oct. 5-7

The Trinity United Methodist Church will hold a Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, and from 9 to noon on Oct. 7.

Proceeds benefit church programs. The church is located at 75 E. High St. in Mount Gilead.

Oct. 6

Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at Selover Library. Join the library for stories, crafts, songs, and fun!

Oct. 7

Chesterville Heritage Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Selover Library. The library will be open with door prizes and a scavenger hunt for kids!

Also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a used book sale will take place at the Selover Library Barn. This is an annual fundraiser for the library.

The Magic Nate Magic Show will take place from 1-1:30 on the festival grounds in Chesterville.

Kids Crafts at the Chesterville Heritage Day Festival will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Selover Library tent on festival grounds.

“Spay-ghetti” Dinner Fundraiser for the Humane Society of Morrow County from 4-7 p.m. at Whetstone Industies, 440 Douglas St., Mount Gilead. All proceeds benefit the spay/neuter fund for Morrow County.

Oct. 8-9

Used book sale at the Selover Library Barn from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Oct. 10

Chess Club from 4-5 p.m. for ages 10 through adult at the Selover Library. All levels welcome.

Oct. 11

Gardening Class: Concrete Pumpkin Make and Take at 6 p.m. at the Selover Library.

Join the Morrow County Master Gardner Volunteers to learn how to make a concrete pumpkin for fall decorating. Please RSVP at the OSU Extension Office by calling 419-947-1070.

Oct. 12

The Tomorrow Center will host a Community Resources Fair from 3:30-6 p.m.

During the event, the Gleaner’s will be holding a bake sale in the cafeteria, with proceeds to benefit student activities. Dinner will be available in the cafeteria for a donation. Community agencies will be set up in the gym to showcase the services that they provide, many giving out literature and freebies. Gift baskets will also be raffled off with tickets available now in the school office.

For more information, call Susie Sexton at (419) 718-4242. The Tomorrow Center is located at 3700 County Road 168 in Cardington.

Oct. 12, 17, 26

The “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem 2.0” walking tour will take place at 7 p.m. Meet at the Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead.

Oct. 13

Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Selover Library.

Oct. 16

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Miller building located at 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. This meeting is open to those wishing to attend.

For more information, call the Tomorrow Center at 419-718-4242.

Oct. 17-19, 24-26, 31

Teen Club from 4-6 p.m. at the Selover Library.

A program for kids in grades 7-12 that teaches tech and job skills. Registration is required for the first session via the web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Oct. 20

Story Time at 10:30 a.m. as well as the Homeschool Book Club at 1 p.m. at the Selover Library.

Oct. 23

Story Time at 3:30 p.m. at Highland Elementary School.

Join Miss Hope and Miss Julie for stories, songs and a fun craft. For preschool aged children and their adults.

Oct. 24

Craft Night: Making Chalkboard Bunting at 6 p.m. at the Selover Library.

Join Laurie McLain for this fun class and make your own reusable chalkboard bunting. Registration (ages 10-plus) required via the library website calendar.

Oct. 24-28

Morrow County Hospital will be hosting the fall Blood Profiles Clinic from 5 to 11 a.m. each day at the hospital.

For more information, call 419-946-5015.

Oct. 27

Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Selover Library.

Physics Phun with Professor Mark at 1 p.m. at the library. Join Professor Mark for fun and wacky science experiments!

Oct. 28

The First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St. in Mt. Gilead, will be hosting the 4th Saturday Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Proceeds will be donated to Dixie’s Angel Tree Project.

Haunted Museum in the lobby of the Morrow County History Center during Trick or Treat. The center is located at 17 W. High St. in Mount Gilead.

First Wednesdays

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

Every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High Street, Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected]. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

