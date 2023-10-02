A strong defensive performance led Northmor past visiting East Knox on Friday night by a 27-6 margin.

The Golden Knights held their opponents to 184 yards in the game, while mustering 298 with the ball.

Two of the team’s touchdowns came in the opening period, as A.J. Bower hit Jax Wenger on scoring passes of 27 and nine yards to put Northmor (5-2, 3-1 in the league) up 14-0. Caleb Schnuerer hit a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter and one of 32 yards in the third to make it a 20-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored later on in the third to cut the lead to a 14-point margin. However, Northmor would get another scoring pass from Bower to Wenger — this time of 26 yards — in the fourth to finish off the game.

Bower hit on 18-of-28 passes for 255 yards in the win. Wenger had seven catches for 106 and Bo Landin finished with three for 83. On the ground, Paul Cramer totaled 30 yards.

Cardington Pirates

A strong start by Danville propelled them to a home 61-21 win over Cardington on Friday.

The Blue Devils scored four touchdowns in the opening period and also were perfect on two-point attempts in taking a 32-0 lead over Cardington (1-6, 0-4 in KMAC play). The Pirates would get on the board in the second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Journey Williamson to Kalin Briggs followed by a two-point pass to Merek McClure to make it 32-8. They would also get a scoring pass of 38 yards from Williamson to Briggs, but Danville tallied three touchdowns in the quarter to lead by a 54-14 count at the intermission.

Neither team would score in the third quarter. After a fourth quarter touchdown by Danville, Cardington provided the final points of the game on a 59-yard run by Wyatt Denney.

Mount Gilead Indians

Centerburg used a big third quarter to top visiting Mount Gilead by a 28-11 margin on Friday.

The score was 7-3 at the half, with MG’s points coming off a 32-yard field goal by Jocapo Magistri as the second quarter ended. However the Trojans would get a pair of touchdowns by Isaiah Sule — one on the ground and one through the air — to open up a 21-3 advantage.

Eliot Jones would score on a one-yard dive and then added a two-point conversion run early in the fourth to bring the Indians within a 21-11 margin, but Centerburg quickly added another score to wind up on top by 17.

Mount Gilead (2-5, 0-4) got 92 rushing yards from Cole Fricke and 65 more from Jones. Fricke also completed 5-of-11 passes for 80 yards, with Logan High recorded three receptions for 60 of that total.

