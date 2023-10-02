Staff Report

Cardington was topped in a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday.

The Pirates were defeated by Bellevue in their first contest by scores of 25-17 and 25-21. Madison Caulkins finished with 10 kills and two blocks in the contest, while Lily Clark had eight kills and nine digs. Autumn Holt had three aces, Rylee Donkin added 10 digs and Abby Ufferman totaled 25 assists.

In their second match, the Pirates suffered a 25-21, 25-16 loss to North Union. Clark finished with seven kills and four aces. Donkin had 12 digs and Ufferman picked up 17 assists.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS