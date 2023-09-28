After falling short by 21 votes last November, the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library has placed its five-year, 1-mill operating levy back on the ballot for voters this November.

The levy campaign committee, chaired by Alisa Harvey, will be hosting an informational night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Cardington Cafe to present the facts about the levy.

Lisa Murray, director, will be giving an introduction on the reasons behind the issue and how that money will benefit the operations of the library over the lifetime of the levy. After Murray’s opening, a question and answer session will follow, allowing voters to ask for more information.

Currently, the library is one of only 49 libraries in the state to not have a local levy. The levy amount is based on last year’s valuation of properties and not the recent update sent out by the Morrow County Auditor’s office. The measure would raise $155,000 annually. It would cost a homeowner whose house is valued at $100,000 a total of $35 for the year.

The proposed levy, if passed, would last for five years and expire in 2028.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.