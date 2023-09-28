Staff Report

The Highland boys’ golf team saw its season end on Wednesday at the Division II sectional meet hosted by Oakhaven Golf Course.

The Scots finished ninth out of 10 teams with a total score of 376. The top three teams and top three individuals on non-qualifying squads earned trips to the district competition.

A total of 52 golfers participated in the meet. Dillon Gilliland paced the squad with a round of 86 — good for a tie for 20th place.

Ranger Steck shot 89 to tie for 28th, while Jayden Collins was 40th with 99 shots and Hunter Ebner shot 90 to place 41st. Also Damian Rollison took 44th with a round of 105.

