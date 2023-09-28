Staff Report

Cardington picked up a 3-1 volleyball win against visiting Danville on Tuesday. The Pirates won the first two sets by 25-19 scores, but lost 25-21 in the third before taking the fourth by a 25-13 score.

Lily Clark finished with 15 kills, while Madison Caulkins added 14. Clark also had three aces and 13 digs, while Caulkins finished with three blocks. Abby Ufferman picked up eight aces in the match, as well as 43 assists. Rylee Donkin had 23 digs. Autumn Holt tallied three aces and Genevieve Longsdorf recorded three blocks.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Monday, the Northmor volleyball team picked up a home win over Bucyrus by scores of 21-25, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-14.

The team got 14 kills from Maggie Brewer, who also recorded 22 digs. Layla Castle finished with nine kills Allison Sheriff finished with five aces and 19 digs, while Lizzie Erlsten added four aces to go with 38 assists. Also, Maddie See had two blocks, Jillian Zeger recorded 13 digs and Kallie Wright had 10 digs.

