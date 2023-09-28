Staff Report

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team picked up another invitational title on Tuesday at Fredericktown.

The Indians won the 23-team Denny Stevens Invitational with 68 points. Will Baker was the individual champion with a time of 15:29.79. Parker Bartlett finished fourth in 15:45.18, while Owen Hershner took 10th in 16:21.64. Tommy Emberg ran 21st in 16:47.96 and Nolan Hershner placed 38th with a time of 17:26.58. Nathan Smith was 56th in 17:47.57, while Collin Gabriel took 58th in 17:55.91.

Also, Ethan Turner was 79th, Joshua Davis was 80th, Josh Burnaugh was 86th, Ryan Swalley was 100th, Rowan Shaw was 108th, Quade Harris was 119th, Wyatt Mowry was 124th, Luke Fraizer was 128th, Abram Newson was 135th, Kasen Wallace was 146th, Chace Staats was 158th, Landon Spoon was 163rd, Gavin Spoon was 171st, Elias Bulkowski was 192nd, Trinton McCarty was 203rd, Gavin Keller was 21:34.54 and Carson Mowery was 253rd.

Northmor finished fourth with 168 points. Ryan Lehman led the team by running sixth in 15:59.55. David Blunk took 19th in 16:41.04, while Levi Hunter claimed 36th in 17:24.38 and Thomas Keen was 55th in 17:45.54. Vinton Naylor ran 64th in 18:01.84, Bryce Cooper took 71st in 18:10.03 and Owen Yunker placed 82nd in 18:22.

Also, Dane Creswell was 85th, Anthony Scheibe was 118th, Carter Thomas was 139th and Elliot Wall was 160th.

Placing 12th with 308 points was Highland. For the Scots, Matthew Miller placed 17th in 16:39.56, while Brendan Lester took 49th in 17:42.28. Henry Spence finished 81st with a time of 18:20.82, Daniel Grandstaff ran 101st in 18:48.74 and Konner Blaney took 104th in 18:50.07. Ethan Harman placed 113th in 19:02.39, while Grant Jennings finished 145th in 19:44.28.

Also, Colton Clarkson was 152nd, Caden Barsic was 159th, Brody Bonecutter was 168th, Chase Jordan was 174th, Morgan Kline was 183rd, Justin Berthold was 229th, Jacob Bowen was 232nd, Micah McLeod was 237th, Harken Peck was 240th and Bryden Bisbee was 244th.

Cardington came in 23rd with 656 points. Riley Patterson took 172nd in 20:18.74 to lead the team. Brayden Rammelsberg claimed 190th in 20:50.56 and Luke Visconti placed 209th in 21:31.37. Also, Danny Townsend was 231st in 22:20.87 and Thor Kovacs took 250th in 24:33.47.

Gilead Christian competed, but didn’t have a full team. Jackson Keller ran 178th with a time of 20:29.84. Elisha Dubee took 205th in 21:23.89 and Maxwell Keller placed 257th in 26:43.29, while Timothy Jeane finished 258th in 26:44.22.

Northmor finished sixth out of 19 teams in the girls’ race, scoring 180 points. Kate Lehman took 12th place with a time of 19:57.42, while Ryann Brinkman was 27th in 20:58.45. Natalie Hunter ran 43rd in 21:26.56, Elizabeth Ruhl claimed 62nd in 22:10.03 and Haylee Walker placed 65th in 22:14.54. Shelby Cooper finished 80th in 22:51.85, while Maizy Brinkman took 93rd place in 23:19.64.

Also, Macie Witherall was 115th, Katie Statler was 121st, Ella Creswell was 128th, Hannah Kanagy was 137th, Harley Barler was 145th and Sarah Ambroise was 162nd.

Mount Gilead placed ninth with 251 points. Kimberly Staley finished 11th in 19:57.06 to lead the team. Ava Baker took 53rd in 21:53.78, while Sophie Mosher claimed 59th in 22:09.38 and Danielle Pohlkotte ran 75th in 22:35.77. Haley Pfeifer finished 90th with a time of 23:10.27, Natalie Jagger placed 105th in 23:52.37 and Adriana Hershner ran 120th in 24:28.16.

Also, Baylee Snyder was 130th, Gabrielle Mowry was 156th, Brooke Jagger was 160th, Addison Rogers was 176th and Lexi Fox was 180th.

Highland claimed 13th place with 329 points. Kindylle Mallow finished 47th in 21:39.83 and Riley Matthews was 54th in 21:54.87. Morgan Snider took 77th in 22:42.92, Katelyn Schade finished 88th in 23:03.99 and Abbie Pruett ran 132nd in 25:08.16. Audrey Weaver picked up 153rd in 26:23.64 and Allison Minkos placed 158th in 26:46.29.

Cardington had two girls compete in the race. Magi Hallabrin came in 18th place with a time of 20:18.55, while Gracie Meade claimed 25th in 20:52.

For Gilead Christian, Aryanna Green finished 133rd in 25:18.72.

