Northmor picked up a Thursday home volleyball win against Mount Gilead by scores of 25-7, 25-6 and 25-23.

The Golden Knights got seven kills from both Layla Castle and Maggie Brewer in the win, while Hannah James added six kills and two blocks. Brewer added nine digs. Lizzie Erlsten finished with eight aces and Allison Sheriff added four, with Erlsten also contributing eight digs and 31 assists. Jillian Zeger had seven digs.

On Saturday, Northmor defeated Genoa Christian by scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-17.

Brewer finished with nine kills, five aces and eight digs in the match. James added seven kills, while Mary Dean had five aces. Lizzie Erlsten picked up two blocks, 11 digs and 27 assists. Both Zeger and Kallie Wright tallied 10 digs.

